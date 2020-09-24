Experts Believe Second Wave of Covid-19 That Hit Delhi Will Decline in Coming Days, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is at peak in the national capital and experts believe that the intensity will lessen in the coming days.

"From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on September 17 and now coming down. So experts believe that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The state government was able to control the rise in the reported number of infection cases with help from the Central government, NGOs and residents, he said while thanking them for their efforts in containing the situation. "As a responsible government, we had increased testing from 20,000 to 60,000 daily," he said.

He also said the high-level virtual meeting on the Covid-19 situation chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped contain and management of the crisis.

Delhi has a total of 30,836 active Covid-19 cases, according to data by the Union Health Ministry. The number of recovered/cured patients stand at 2,20,866 and the death toll reached 5,087.