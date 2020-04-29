Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Experts in Support of Continuing Covid-19 Restrictions Till End of May: Mamata

Banerjee also announced a few relaxations, in accordance with the orders of the central government, such as opening stand alone shops in green zones and non-containment zones, following all precautionary and social distancing measures.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 5:55 PM IST
Experts in Support of Continuing Covid-19 Restrictions Till End of May: Mamata
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said experts and doctors are of the opinion that the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 should continue in the state till the end of May.

She also announced a few relaxations, in accordance with the orders of the central government, such as opening stand alone shops in green zones and non-containment zones, following all precautionary and social distancing measures.

"Nobody can say when this crisis will end. Most of the countries have already announced the lockdown till the end of May and the first week of June. Our experts and doctors believe that the restrictions regarding COVID-19 should continue till the end of May," she said.

The graph of infection might go down after that but it might again show an upward trend during the rainy season in July and August, she said.

The TMC supremo also alleged that the BJP was indulging in politics at the time of this crisis.

"The BJP is making a hue and cry over the attack on policemen in Howrah. What about assault on policemen in BJP-ruled states," she asked.

A mob attacked policemen who were enforcing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Tikiapara in Howrah district, a red zone, on Tuesday.

