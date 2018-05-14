English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Experts Reveal What's Causing the Unusually Severe Thunderstorms in North India
Mritunjay Mohapatra, additional director general of India Meteorological Department, says the frequent western disturbances are one of the main reasons for the thunderstorms and dust storms.
Thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall during summers have been a normal phenomenon in northern India.
New Delhi: Something is unusual about the summer this year, weather experts say. The month of May, which is not yet over, has so far witnessed three western disturbances, leading to furious thunderstorms and dust storms across swathes of northern India in which more than 150 people have died.
Thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall during summers have been a normal phenomenon in northern India. "But not of this severity. The frequency of western disturbance is unusually high," said Mahesh Pahlawat, vice-president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
Mritunjay Mohapatra, additional director general of India Meteorological Department, said May alone has witnessed three western disturbances until now while April saw one.
Mohapatra said the frequent western disturbances are one of the main reasons for the thunderstorms and dust storms. The thunderstorms on May on 2-3 and May 13-14 saw wind gusting at more than 100 kmph. More than 150 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the freak weather phenomenon.
A western disturbance originates in the Mediterranean Sea and brings rainfall to northwestern India. "This is all the game of moisture," L S Rathore, former IMD director general, said.
The western disturbance brings moisture which helps in formation of clouds, Rathore added. Western Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Pakistan are witnessing unusually high temperatures. Cyclonic circulation resulting from the western disturbances add to the intensity.
Western disturbance is a normal phenomenon that can be observed over western Himalayas and north Indian plains from October to March. However, what is unusual is its occurrence in April-May.
"Usually, as the sun enters the northern hemisphere, the western disturbance shifts to upper latitude, north of India. However this year, the western disturbance continued over northern India and the western Himalayas," Palawat said.
To make matters worse, the western disturbances this month were aided by easterlies - moisture-laden winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.
"It still remains a question on why western disturbance have been occurring so frequently over western Himalayas and north India. It could be because of changing weather pattern that takes places every six-seven years," Palawat said.
Also Watch
Thunderstorms, dust storms, rainfall during summers have been a normal phenomenon in northern India. "But not of this severity. The frequency of western disturbance is unusually high," said Mahesh Pahlawat, vice-president (Meteorology and Climate Change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.
Mritunjay Mohapatra, additional director general of India Meteorological Department, said May alone has witnessed three western disturbances until now while April saw one.
Mohapatra said the frequent western disturbances are one of the main reasons for the thunderstorms and dust storms. The thunderstorms on May on 2-3 and May 13-14 saw wind gusting at more than 100 kmph. More than 150 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the freak weather phenomenon.
A western disturbance originates in the Mediterranean Sea and brings rainfall to northwestern India. "This is all the game of moisture," L S Rathore, former IMD director general, said.
The western disturbance brings moisture which helps in formation of clouds, Rathore added. Western Rajasthan and adjoining parts of Pakistan are witnessing unusually high temperatures. Cyclonic circulation resulting from the western disturbances add to the intensity.
Western disturbance is a normal phenomenon that can be observed over western Himalayas and north Indian plains from October to March. However, what is unusual is its occurrence in April-May.
"Usually, as the sun enters the northern hemisphere, the western disturbance shifts to upper latitude, north of India. However this year, the western disturbance continued over northern India and the western Himalayas," Palawat said.
To make matters worse, the western disturbances this month were aided by easterlies - moisture-laden winds coming from the Bay of Bengal.
"It still remains a question on why western disturbance have been occurring so frequently over western Himalayas and north India. It could be because of changing weather pattern that takes places every six-seven years," Palawat said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett