Explain Why You File Appeals After So Much Delay, Supreme Court Asks CBI Boss

The CBI director has been asked by the Supreme Court to explain why the agency files its appeals with delays in most of its cases.The court has also demanded an answer as to whether the agency has a mechanism to hold officers responsible for such delays and if officers have been penalised for inaction.A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph expressed displeasure over the laxity by the CBI sleuths in deciding to move in appeal.The top court noted that it has issued several cautions to the premier investigating agency to get its acts together but to no avail."We are not happy with the way CBI prosecutes their appeals with gross delay. Despite several reminders, it appears that the system has not improved," regretted the bench in a recent order.It observed that perhaps the general reminders to the agency have not worked and, thus, it is now time for the CBI chief to address the concerns of the court."We direct the Director, CBI, to file an affidavit on going through the files and explain the delay,” ordered the bench, clarifying the agency chief shall peruse records of various cases before filing the affidavit.The court also sought to know if there is a mechanism in the CBI to fasten accountability with those causing such delays, and action taken against them."It shall also be stated in the affidavit as to what steps have been taken by theorganisation against those who caused the delay and as to the steps to avoid delay in filing the matters before this Court," directed the bench.The CBI Director has been given time till first week of September to file his affidavit.The directive of the court came while hearing a corruption case, in which CBI had challenged an order of a high court more than a year later.While the high court order letting off an accused under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy was passed in April 2017, CBI filed its appeal only in June this year.