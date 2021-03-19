Explained: Consumer Rights and Legal Remedies Available

Who is consumer?

As per Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Consumer” is defined as a person who “buys any goods” and “hires or avails of any service” for consideration. It also includes both online and offline transactions through electronic means, teleshopping, direct selling or multi-level marketing

Who is not a consumer?

Any person who obtains the goods for resale or commercial purposes is not a consumer.

What are consumer rights?

Right to protection from goods and services which are hazardous to life, Right to be informed about goods and services, Right to be assured of quality of goods and services, Right to be heard, Right to seek redressal, Right to consumer education.

Role of three tier quasi-judicial set up for consumer disputes

The jurisdiction to entertain complaints where consideration does not exceed Rs 1 crore lies with District Commission, where the Consideration exceeds Rs 1 crore but does not exceed Rs 10 crores is with State Commission and where the Consideration paid exceeds INR 10 crores lies with National Consumer Commission.

The jurisdiction in which the complaint is to be filed is now based on the value of the goods or services paid unlike in the earlier Act, where it was on value of the goods or services and the compensation, if any, claimed.

What is right to information to consumers?

Every consumer has the right to be informed about the particulars of goods and services taken by him/her.

Consumer right to get compensation

If any damage is done to consumer, he or she has a right to seek compensation depending on degree of damage.

What is standardization of products?

Standardization of products means developing quality standards products that are related to safety, health and well-being of consumers.

What is consumer protection councils work?

Guide and facilitate consumers how to file cases, may represent consumers in courts, create awareness.

(The author, Prachi Mishra, is a Supreme Court lawyer and Additional Advocate General, Chhattisgarh)