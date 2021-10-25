EXPLAINED: The Case of a Missing Baby and a CPI(M) Family Row in Kerala

Anupama S Chandran, a 21-year-old woman, and her 35-year-old partner Ajith, both from Thiruvananthapuram, filed a complaint on April 19, 2021, that their baby was kidnapped by close family members, including her parents. Since then, the case has seen many twists and turns and has captivated the public because of the allegations and counter-allegations, the political connections of the people involved, and the complex natures of their relationships.

WHAT DID THE COMPLAINT SAY?

As per the complaint filed at Peroorkada Police Station, the child was found missing three days after the delivery on October 19, 2020. It said the baby was taken away by Anupama’s father and other relatives. Since the baby was born out of wedlock, her family had tried to cover it up, it stated. According to the complaint, Anupama’s relatives had promised to her that the baby would be brought back once her elder sister got married. However, even after the marriage, the baby was not brought back.

WHAT IS THE POLITICAL CONNECTION?

Anupama is the daughter of CPI(M) leaders PS Jayachandran, a local committee member, and Smitha James, a party member. Jayachandran is the son of CPI(M) leaders Peroorkada Sadasivan and Lalitha Sadasivan. Anupama was a leader of SFI and a member of DYFI, feeder organisations of CPI(M) while Ajith was a local leader of CPI(M) and was the committee secretary of DYFI, where Anupama was a member. As a member of a prominent communist family and a promising young leader, her name was in consideration as a candidate for their local ward, reserved for women, in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Council.

WHAT IS THE FAMILY’S OBJECTION?

According to Anupama, her family is opposing her relationship with Ajith as he is a Dalit Christian.

WHAT IS THE COMPLICATION?

Ajith was living with a woman called Nazia, according to him after their marriage in 2011. Anupama left her home in April and started living with Ajith after he reportedly got a divorce from Nazia.

WHAT IS JAYACHANDRAN’S VERSION?​

According to the statement of Jayachandran, the family decided to place the child in ‘Ammathottil’, the electronic cradle in front of the state-run Child Welfare Centre at Thycaud, as Ajith was already married and they had to conduct the marriage of the elder girl. Ajith did not start procedures for divorce when the child was born. Jayachandran said the baby was handed over to the CWC with her consent as she was not capable of taking care of the child at that time. He added that they had obtained a consent letter, attested by the notary, from her before taking the child. According to him, there was a clause in the letter that “we shall take over the child when its father comes after obtaining a divorce", as insisted by Anupama. However, they filed a police case, instead of moving to get custody of the child after starting to live together, he added.

According to Jayachandran, Ajith married Nazia under the Special Marriage Act when she was the wife of one of his friends. Jayachandran told the media that Ajith impregnated Anupama when he was in a relationship with Nazia. He added that there is no basis in accusing him, who is living with a Christian partner for 30 years, of being a casteist. He said that if Anupama wants her child back, she can proceed legally. According to him, Anupama wanted to create a controversy and malign his party. However, Anupama told reporters on Tuesday that her parents always tried to hide the child’s whereabouts from her.

WHAT IS NAZIA’S CHARGE?

According to Nazia, former wife of Ajith, she was kicked out of the relationship after Anupama entered. Ajith had said he had a brotherly relationship with Anupama when she (Nazia) questioned their intimacy in public, she has alleged.

WHEN DID THE POLICE REGISTER A CASE?

Anupama had also lodged a complaint with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) district leadership, alleging that her relatives took her baby away. However, the police did not register a case at that time as her family had produced the letter as evidence. The police were reportedly forced to register a case on October 18, 2021, six months after the complaint was filed, as the incident triggered a controversy following a report by a television channel. According to the police, a kidnapping case under Section 461 of IPC has been registered against Anupama’s parents and four others and search operations are on to find the baby. “There had been no delay in registering the case as the complainant’s relatives said the baby was safe with them. Now, Anupama and her husband approached us again, complaining that her baby is missing. So, we have registered a case," said the police.

WHAT STEPS HAVE ANUPAMA’S FAMILY MEMBERS TAKEN?

Anupama’s parents and four others, who were accused of kidnapping her child and giving it away for adoption, have moved the additional district and sessions court, seeking anticipatory bail. The pleas were moved by Anupama’s father PS Jayachandran, mother Smitha, sister Anju, brother-in-law Arun and two CPI(M) functionaries who are connected to Jayachandran. A court will take up the matter on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

