India is looking to increase the number of international flights operating to and from the country in the upcoming week. With the country having administered over 100 crore doses, and 85 per cent of its eligible population receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, Indian officials are in talks with domestic and international airlines as well as other countries to increase its flight capacity under travel bubbles, senior officials told MoneyControl. Currently, there are some European countries where travel is open to and from India, albeit with some guidelines and restrictions, which are still in place due to COVID-19.

The European countries where Indians can travel now are:

France

India has created an air bubble arrangement with France. Indian and French carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and France and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to France

* Stranded nationals/residents of France, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through France or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise.

* Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

* Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

From France to India

* Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only;

* All Overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country.

* All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

* Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Passengers travelling on flights from India to France should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from France to India.

Germany

India has created an air bubble arrangement with Germany. Indian and German carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Germany and carry the following categories of persons on such flights.

From India to Germany

* Stranded nationals/residents of Germany, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through Germany or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise.

* Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger;

* Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only

From Germany to India

*Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only;

*All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country

*All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and.

Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Passengers travelling on flights from India to Germany should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from Germany to India.

Netherlands

India has created an air bubble arrangement with the Netherlands w.e.f. 01.11.2020. Indian and Dutch carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Netherlands and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

From India to the Netherlands

* Stranded nationals/residents of Netherlands, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through Netherlands or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

* Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

*Seamen of foreign nationalities and Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping. Seamen should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

From the Netherlands to India

* Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only.

*All Overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders and PIO cardholders holding passports of any country.

*All foreign nationals (from any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

*Seamen from EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Passengers travelling on flights from India to the Netherlands should be destined for countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only. Similarly, only passengers originating from countries in the EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa should be allowed to travel on flights from the Netherlands to India.

United Kingdom (UK)

India has created an air travel arrangement with the United Kingdom. Indian and UK carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and UK and carry the following categories of persons on such flights.

From India to UK

*Stranded UK nationals/residents, foreign nationals transiting through UK or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise.

*Any Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa and destined for UK only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter UK with the particular visa category before issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

*Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping

From UK to India.

* Stranded Indian nationals.

*All Overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UK passports.

*Foreigners (including diplomats), who are eligible to enter India as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines dated 30.06.2020 as amended from time to time.

(Please note: The rules have been taken from the Ministry of Civil Aviation Website, and are subjected to change according to travel policy changes.)

