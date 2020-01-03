Explanation Sought from Noida SSP on Leaking Out Confidential Letter: UP DGP

Lucknow: Uttar Padesh DGP O P Singh on Friday said an explanation was sought from Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna on the leaking out of his purported confidential letter to the state government.

At a hurriedly convened press conference here, the Director General of Police said the SSP has been given 15 days to explain whether he had flouted service rules by leaking out the missive.

Singh said the Inspector General of Meerut Range has been asked to investigate the matter.

The DGP, however, declined to comment on the contents of the leaked letter.

Earlier, Krishna had alleged corruption in the ranks of Uttar Pradesh Police, including serious charges of bribes for postings.

The letter mentions that details of graft had emerged during the investigation of a case in which four people were arrested in Noida on August 23, 2019.

The Noida SSP had sent a report on some "very sensitive cases" related to corruption a month ago to the chief minister's office in Lucknow.

Earlier this week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration had announced booking 128 members of three criminal gangs under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 and initiated proceedings to attach their properties, in a bid to choke their funding.

The decision was taken on the basis of a report prepared by the Noida police and the accused included kingpins of gangs involved in contract killing, extortion and various contracts relating to private businesses in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

