Explore Chandigarh, Manali and Shimla With IRCTC's Economical Tour Package

If you are planning to experience the beautiful landscape of Shimla and Manali, then there is good news for you. IRCTC is offering a luxurious rail tour package for all those wanting to explore Chandigarh, Shimla and Manali. The great thing about this package is that it is very reasonably priced.
IRCTC’s Chandigarh-Shimla-Manali Rail Tour Package
IRCTC has tweeted about this special package on its official Twitter handle. The tour will start from Howrah and is a great deal for prospective tourists from West Bengal. The entire trip will be for 10 nights and 11 days and includes arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of tourists. Moreover, the package includes train travel via third AC. The starting fare of the package is Rs 21,600.
Complete Details of the Tour Package
Package Name – Chandigarh Shimla Manali Rail Tour Ex. Howrah
Destinations Covered – Chandigarh, Shimla & Manali
Tour Duration – 11 Days and 10 Nights
Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner
Travel Mode – Rail
Class – AC Three Tier
Frequency – Every Friday
Departure Time – 9:55 pm from Howrah Station
How to book this tour package:
Passengers can book this tour package by visiting www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.
