Explore Dubai, Abu Dhabi During Stopover as UAE Govt Paves Way for Free 48-Hour Transit Visa

Passengers flying from India to other parts of the world through United Arab Emirates can now spend a day or two exploring places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the UAE government has decided to grant free transit visas for first 48 hours to transit passengers. This visa can also be extended upto 96 hours by paying 50 Dirham (about Rs 930).According to a report in The Times of India, the decision to grant free 48-hour transit visas is expected to further increase the number of visitors to UAE as nearly 75% of people flying on Gulf, including UAE, carriers are only transiting through those hubs between India and rest of the world.The report states that UAE is already the single biggest international destination for Indian travellers. Almost a quarter of all international travel to and from India happens on mega UAE carriers like Emirates, flyDubai and Etihad. Jet Airways, in which Etihad has a 24% stake, also serves as a feeder to Etihad’s long haul flights to Abu Dhabi.“The move by UAE to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours is significant. Travellers who have onward connections can now stay in the UAE and enjoy a range of attractions that the various Emirates have to offer. In fact, this will give a boost to Dubai and Abu Dhabi which are promoting its attractions aggressively in the Indian market,” Karan Anand of travel major Cox & Kings told TOI.According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai attracted over 2.1 million Indian tourists in 2017 — 15% more than the previous year. India is the number one source market for the emirate,” said a senior official of a travel major.