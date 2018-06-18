English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Explore Dubai, Abu Dhabi During Stopover as UAE Govt Paves Way for Free 48-Hour Transit Visa
This visa can also be extended upto 96 hours by paying 50 Dirham (about Rs 930). The decision to grant free 48-hour transit visas is expected to further increase the number of visitors to UAE.
An aerial view of Dubai (Reuters)
New Delhi: Passengers flying from India to other parts of the world through United Arab Emirates can now spend a day or two exploring places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the UAE government has decided to grant free transit visas for first 48 hours to transit passengers. This visa can also be extended upto 96 hours by paying 50 Dirham (about Rs 930).
According to a report in The Times of India, the decision to grant free 48-hour transit visas is expected to further increase the number of visitors to UAE as nearly 75% of people flying on Gulf, including UAE, carriers are only transiting through those hubs between India and rest of the world.
The report states that UAE is already the single biggest international destination for Indian travellers. Almost a quarter of all international travel to and from India happens on mega UAE carriers like Emirates, flyDubai and Etihad. Jet Airways, in which Etihad has a 24% stake, also serves as a feeder to Etihad’s long haul flights to Abu Dhabi.
“The move by UAE to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours is significant. Travellers who have onward connections can now stay in the UAE and enjoy a range of attractions that the various Emirates have to offer. In fact, this will give a boost to Dubai and Abu Dhabi which are promoting its attractions aggressively in the Indian market,” Karan Anand of travel major Cox & Kings told TOI.
According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai attracted over 2.1 million Indian tourists in 2017 — 15% more than the previous year. India is the number one source market for the emirate,” said a senior official of a travel major.
Also Watch
According to a report in The Times of India, the decision to grant free 48-hour transit visas is expected to further increase the number of visitors to UAE as nearly 75% of people flying on Gulf, including UAE, carriers are only transiting through those hubs between India and rest of the world.
The report states that UAE is already the single biggest international destination for Indian travellers. Almost a quarter of all international travel to and from India happens on mega UAE carriers like Emirates, flyDubai and Etihad. Jet Airways, in which Etihad has a 24% stake, also serves as a feeder to Etihad’s long haul flights to Abu Dhabi.
“The move by UAE to exempt transit passengers from all entry fees for the first 48 hours is significant. Travellers who have onward connections can now stay in the UAE and enjoy a range of attractions that the various Emirates have to offer. In fact, this will give a boost to Dubai and Abu Dhabi which are promoting its attractions aggressively in the Indian market,” Karan Anand of travel major Cox & Kings told TOI.
According to Dubai Tourism statistics, Dubai attracted over 2.1 million Indian tourists in 2017 — 15% more than the previous year. India is the number one source market for the emirate,” said a senior official of a travel major.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New National Auto Policy Likely to be Finalised in 3 Months, May Seek Emission Linked Taxation
- Facebook Could 'Open' Closed Eyes With New AI System
- 2019 BMW 8-Series Luxury Coupe is Finally Here, Gets 523 Horsepower Engine
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil Held by Gritty Switzerland — Relive the Goals
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Controversies Dominate South Korea, Sweden Build-up