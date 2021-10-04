Explore the Beauty of North Eastern States with Indian Railways' Special Tourist Train; Check Details

In January 2021, the government of Indian launched a scheme called ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ aimed at providing a boom to the pandemic-hit tourism industry. Recently, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation announced the launch of a special train under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative that will aid the exploration of North-east India.

The train, which will commence on its journey on November 26, will cover a journey across five North-eastern states in the country and will also take the passengers to the unexplored, unimagined, and untouched areas of the states, reported ANI.

According to the IRCTC officials, the train will cover destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga, Jognhart, Itanagar, Una Koti, Shillong, Cherapunji, and Kohima. The journey will start from Delhi at Safdurjung Railway Station and will touch cities like Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna.

The tour price will start at Rs.85,495 per person for Second AC. The ticket price for First AC stands at Rs.1,02,430, as per the prices issued by the Ministry of Finance. The ticket price includes food, air-conditioned bus conveyance, deluxe accommodation, guide, etc. Government and PSU employees are eligible to avail LTC facility on this special deluxe train journey.

The package includes various adventurous and exciting trips such as the Jungle Safari in Kaziranga National Park, Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, a trip to the Brahmaputra River, a visit to the tea gardens in Assam among others.

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian railways will be taking every possible safety measure to avoid compromising the health of the passengers. To achieve the required safety, IRCTC has made the inoculation of both doses of vaccine a compulsory pre-requisite. In addition, IRCTC officials will ensure that social distancing norms are being followed on the train.

The ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative has given birth to many more such trips. Another trip that is being organized by the Indian Railways is the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra,’ which will commence on November 7 and will be a 17-day-long journey, with Ayodhya as the first stop.

