Explore Uttarakhand's Tourist Destinations with this Special Package by IRCTC

The tourism industry was badly hit by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic restriction and with the lockdown imposed for months, the industry suffered a massive loss. However, now that the situation is getting better and case numbers are in control, people are stepping out again to explore new places and spend some quality time with family friends. And if you too have been planning for travel to take a break from your routine life, you might want to explore the new ‘Magnificent Uttarakhand’ package introduced by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

The package introduced by IRCTC Kochi offers a 5 night 6 stay in some of the most beautiful places in the lap of the Himalayan mountains in Uttarakhand. The special package is only available for residents of Kochi.

Package Details

The traveller will be given an economy class ticket of Indigo Airlines as IRCTC has partnered with the airline for this tour package. Travellers who book this package will board a flight to Dehradun from Kochi and during their stay, they will be taken to some of the most popular tourist destinations of the state that include Kempty Fall, Mall Road, Tapkeshwar Temple, Chandi Devi, Montessori Robbers Cave, Paltan Bazaar, Laxman Jhula, Ganga Aarti of Haridwar and Mansa Devi, among others.

Travellers will stay two nights in Mussoorie and Haridwar, and one in Rishikesh.

Package cost and Travel Date

The Magnificient Uttrakhand package is available at a cost of Rs 30,715 per traveller. However, expenses such as the ticket cost to any monument or tourist place, personal expenses and the fee of the guide will be borne by the traveller in extra of the package fee. The package is already available for booking and the travel date starts from October 6, 2021

Meanwhile, IRCTC has also introduced similar packages for holy cities of Uttar Pradesh where travellers will be taken on a tour in cities like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

