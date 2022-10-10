Explore Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya With This Affordable IRCTC Tour Package

If you are planning to discover the religious places of Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Railways has some good news for you. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced an affordable tour package for all those wanting to explore Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

The tour package, Varanasi Prayagraj Ayodhya Tour Ex Indore, will start from Indore every Wednesday. The entire trip will be of 5 nights and 6 days and includes arrangements for the stay, food, and travel of tourists. IRCTC has announced this package on its official Twitter account.

Find divinity & spirituality with IRCTC's Varanasi Prayagraj Ayodhya tour package starting from ₹13,650/- onwards. Book now on https://t.co/TXMJbQxyjO @AmritMahotsav #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 6, 2022

Highlights of the Varanasi Prayagraj Ayodhya tour package:

Tour Package Name – Varanasi Prayagraj Ayodhya Tour Ex Indore

Destinations Covered – Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya

Tour Duration – 5 Nights and 6 Days

Meal Plan – Breakfast and Dinner

Travel Mode – Rail

Frequency – Every Wednesday

Departure Time – 10:15 am from Indore Railway Station

Cost of the tour package:

If you are travelling in a group of 2-3 passengers then the per-person cost for triple occupancy is Rs 15,100. At the same time, the per-person cost for twin occupancy is Rs 18,400. The tariff for a child is Rs 11,900 with a bed and Rs 10,750 without a bed.

If you are travelling in a group of 4-5 passengers, the per-person cost for triple occupancy is Rs 13,650. At the same time, the per-person cost for twin occupancy is Rs 15,300. The tariff for a child is Rs 10,450 with a bed and Rs 9,300 without a bed.

How to book this tour package:

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

