Explosion in Radiant Warmer May Have Caused Bhandra Hospital Fire, Reveals Initial Probe

The fire that broke out at Bhandara General Hospital was likely to be caused by an explosion in one of the several radiant warmers in the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), believe the officials who carried out a preliminary inspection at the hospital on Sunday.

A total of 10 babies died in the SNCU of Bhandara District General hospital on Saturday.

As per a report by The Indian Express, it is being suspected that the fire started after the explosion in the radiant warmer. However, members of the inquiry committee are yet to reach a final conclusion.

“Inquiry is still going on. We will submit the report in a few days. At this point, we cannot comment on how or where the fire started. But we will go into each and every detail,” Dr. Sadhana Tayade, director of the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), who is heading the six-member committee was quoted saying to The Indian Express.

Throwing light on the incident, the hospital sources said a premature baby was admitted in the “out-born” section and kept in a radiant warmer to help maintain his body temperature. The one holding the seven-day-old infant was completely gutted, and the adjoining warmers on either side were partially damaged. Babies in those two warmers also suffered burn injuries. The other babies died due to smoke inhalation.

“The seven-day-old baby inside was found burnt like coal,” officials said.

District officials said hospital management services firm Faber Sindoori conducted an equipment audit at the SNCU on September 2, 2020, and found all equipment working and in good condition.

“I offered my condolences to the parents. There will be a strict inquiry into this incident and we will take action against those responsible,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated after meeting the families of the babies who died.