Mumbai: Four people were killed after a major fire broke out at the ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Tuesday, with authorities saying several people were still feared trapped inside the premises.

Three Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel have been identified among the four deceased.

A team of CISF personnel had arrived for inspection at the plant after a leak was reported in stormwater drainage on Tuesday morning. Then, an explosion took place and three CISF firefighters were killed on the spot, while one is grievously injured.

In a tweet, the ONGC sais, the fire broke out around 7am in stormwater drainage early morning at the Uran plant, adding that fire services and crisis management team immediately pressed into action.

The company claimed that there has been no impact on oil processing and said that gas is being diverted to Hazira Plant.

"Fire broke out in stormwater drainage in Uran Plant early morning successfully doused within two hours by fire fighting team. #ONGCs robust crisis mitigation preparedness helped put off this major fire in a very short time," the ONGC said in a tweet.

Nearly 22 fire brigade tenders, including that of the ONGC, Navi Mumbai civic body and other agencies, were at the spot, the police official said.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

ONGC is India's largest crude oil and natural gas company, which contributes around 70 percent to domestic production.

