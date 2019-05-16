English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Explosion Occurs Inside UP Woman's Mouth While Being Treated for Poison Consumption, Dies
A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Aligarh: In a bizarre incident, a woman has died here in Uttar Pradesh after an explosion in her mouth during treatment.
The woman was brought to the JN Medical College here on Wednesday evening after she allegedly consumed poison. As soon as the doctors began treatment and put the suction pipe in the mouth, an explosion took place which was recorded in the CCTV cameras.
A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded. A deeper research into the incident will reveal the exact cause, said the hospital spokesman.
The woman was brought to the JN Medical College here on Wednesday evening after she allegedly consumed poison. As soon as the doctors began treatment and put the suction pipe in the mouth, an explosion took place which was recorded in the CCTV cameras.
A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded. A deeper research into the incident will reveal the exact cause, said the hospital spokesman.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Teased Ahead of Launch, Unveils Exhaust Sound Note
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing
- Hyundai Creta SUV Stolen from Showroom after Thieves Took it for Test Drive
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results