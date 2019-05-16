Take the pledge to vote

Explosion Occurs Inside UP Woman's Mouth While Being Treated for Poison Consumption, Dies

A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded.

IANS

May 16, 2019
Aligarh: In a bizarre incident, a woman has died here in Uttar Pradesh after an explosion in her mouth during treatment.

The woman was brought to the JN Medical College here on Wednesday evening after she allegedly consumed poison. As soon as the doctors began treatment and put the suction pipe in the mouth, an explosion took place which was recorded in the CCTV cameras.

A team of doctors said that the woman, in all probability, had consumed sulphuric acid which after coming in contact with oxygen through the suction pipe exploded. A deeper research into the incident will reveal the exact cause, said the hospital spokesman.
