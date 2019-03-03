LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Explosion Reported at Pulwama's Awantipora, No Casualties

A blast has been reported from Awantipora (in south Kashmir's Pulwama district) this evening.

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
Representative image. File image. Pulwama attack aftermath.
Srinagar: An explosion took place in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but there was no loss of life or injury, the police said.

"A blast has been reported from Awantipora (in south Kashmir's Pulwama district) this evening," a police officer said.

Officials from the local police unit are ascertaining the facts at the spot, he added.

No loss of life or any injury has been reported, the official said, adding further details were awaited. PTI SSB ​
