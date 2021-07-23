Explosive-laden Drone Shot Down in Kanachak Area of Jammu, Police Suspect Pak Involvement

Security personnel shot down an explosives-laden drone in the Kanachak area of Jammu on Friday morning. Officials recovered 5 kg IED from the recovered drone.

Officials stated that the drone’s recovery can be proven significant in the Jammu blast case if the point of origin is same. The markings on the drone would be scrutinized to establish manufacturer/ assembler. However, the police suspect that the Jammu airport IED was assembled at a Pakistan ordinance factory.

Meanwhile, two militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said. The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Warpora area of Sopore on Thursday, following information about the presence of ultras there, a police official said. “During the house-to-house search, the location of the terrorists was established and they were asked to surrender. However, they refused the offer," the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here