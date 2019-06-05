Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Explosive-like Materials Found in Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express

Seven plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found in the train when it was being cleaned up at the Kurla carshed, a police official said.

PTI

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:34 PM IST
Explosive-like Materials Found in Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express
Plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found in the train .
Mumbai: Explosive-like materials were found on Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express after its arrival here on Wednesday, railway and city police officials said.

Seven plastic pipes filled with what appeared to be firecracker powder, connected to batteries with wires, were found on the train when it was being cleaned up at the Kurla carshed, a Mumbai police official said.

A letter with a mobile number and an unidentified man's photograph were also found along with the pipes, said senior police inspector Sushil Kamble of Tilaknagar police

station, who is investigating the case.

"We are examining the letter and trying to contact the mobile number," he said.

While railway officials initially said the suspicious materials found on the train appeared to be gelatin sticks, Kamble said they were plastic pipes.

The seized materials were sent to a forensic science laboratory for further investigation, he said.

The train had arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in the city at 7.30 in the morning.

SK Jain, divisional railway manager of the Central Railway, said the explosives did not seem to be highly dangerous, but the discovery was taken seriously and the

matter was being investigated thoroughly.

