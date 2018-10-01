English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Explosive Set Off at Bodh Gaya to Show Solidarity With Rohingyas, Says NIA
A low-intensity blast was reported at a kitchen set-up at a ground in Bodh Gaya on January 19 last year, causing panic among devotees gathered to hear Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama.
File Photo of Bodh Gaya devotees (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: Two people arrested in connection with the bomb blast in Bodh Gaya in January last had allegedly planned to set off the explosives to express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims fighting the Myanmar government and wage war against the government of India, the NIA said.
A low-intensity blast was reported at a kitchen set-up at a ground in the temple town of Bodh Gaya on January 19, causing panic among devotees gathered to hear Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama's discourse. The explosion was supposed to be carried out when The Dalai Lama and the governor of Bihar were at the Bodh Gaya Buddhist temple premises, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a release.
Their objective was to "carry out explosions at the symbols of Buddhist faith in order to show solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims fighting with Myanmar government and cause loss to public life and property, to wage war against Government of India," the agency said.
The NIA has so far arrested seven people including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen's top leader Mohammed Jahidul Islam and Sheikh while Arif Hussain alias Anas of Assam is still absconding.
The NIA had arrested Jahidul Islam, resident of Jamalpur in Bangladesh, and Adil Sheikh alias Asadullah, resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal, on August 6 and August 7 this year from Ramanagar near Bengaluru. Islam, with the help of other co-accused, allegedly made three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and two hand grenades while Adil Sheikh, Dilwar Hossain and Arif Hussain allegedly planted the bombs on the premises of the temple on January 19, the release said. The agency had filed a charge sheet in the case in the special NIA court in Bodh Gaya, it added.
