Export Ban on Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers Lifted with Immediate Effect
- Last Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Thursday lifted all restrictions on export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers. "The export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in container with dispenser pumps is free for export making export of alcohol based hand sanitizers in any form/packaging freely exportable, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the government had banned export of all types of sanitizers in March, but limited the restriction in May to only alcohol-based sanitizers. In June, the government further relaxed the export restrictions and limited the ban on alcohol-based hand sanitizers to only those in containers with dispenser pumps.