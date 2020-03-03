Take the pledge to vote

Exports of Certain APIs, Formulations Put Under Restricted Category

Now, export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

PTI

Updated:March 3, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
Exports of Certain APIs, Formulations Put Under Restricted Category
Representative Image

New Delhi: Exports of certain APIs and formulations, including Paracetamol, Vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, according to a government notification on Tuesday.

Now, export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require licence from the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT).

"Export of specified APIs and formulations made from these APIs ...is hereby restricted with immediate effect and till further orders," the DGFT said in the notification.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including one from the national capital. The outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people globally.

