Express Trains To Stop At Five More Stations of Rajasthan’s Rajsamand Constituency

Indian Railways has decided to halt two express trains at five railway stations in the Rajsamand parliamentary constituency of Rajasthan. According to the decision, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Salasar Express will now stop at Gotan station while the Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer Express will halt at Degana station.

The Lok Sabha MP from Rajsamand, Diyakumari has thanked the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allowing trains to stop at different railway stations within the Rajsamand parliamentary constituency.

Expressing her delight after receiving the letter from the Railway Minister, the MP said that the government has already given the region a big gift before the budget and the entire parliamentary constituency is grateful to the Ministry of Railways and the Central Government.

The Rajsamand MP was in contact with the railway minister and the concerned railway officials in Delhi for a long time regarding the train stoppage.

She was also raising the issue in Lok Sabha. Because of her efforts the constituency has received the gift from the Indian Railways. The decision has spread happiness among the local residents for the constituency.

The following trains will now stop at different stations of Rajsamand constituency:

1. Train 22421/22422 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Salasar Express will stop at Gotan station.

2. Train 14311/12/21/22 Bareilly-Bhuj Ala Hazrat Express will now have a stoppage at Sendra station.

3. Train 22451/22452 Bandra Terminus-Chandigarh Express will stop at Beawar station.

4. Train 14645/14646 Jammu Tawi - Jaisalmer Express will halt at Degana Junction

5. Train 14661/14662 Jammu Tawi - Barmer Express will also make a stoppage at Degana junction.

The Indian Railways has also created a set of new rules to make the journey of passengers more comfortable and relaxing. Under the new rules, playing loud music or talking over the phone loudly will be prohibited. Passengers who are caught violating the rules will face severe consequences.

If any passenger faces inconvenience during the journey then the crew of the train will be held accountable.

