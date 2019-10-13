Wardha University Revokes Expulsion of Six Students Who Wrote to PM Modi over Mob Lynching
The students were expelled on October 9 after varsity officials accused them of violating the code of conduct in force statewide for the October 21 Assembly polls.
Nagpur: The expulsion of six students of a Wardha-based university for organising a function without permission on campus and writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over contentious issues like mob-lynching and rape cases against political leaders was revoked on Sunday.
The students, from Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV), were expelled on October 9 after varsity officials accused them of violating the code of conduct in force statewide for the October 21 Assembly polls.
The students had planned a gathering at Gandhi Hill in the university campus on October 9 to mark BSP founder Kanshi Ram's death anniversary.
However, they went head with the programme despite being denied permission by university officials and were later that night given expulsion orders after being accused of violating the poll code, one of the six students said.
In its order on Sunday, MGAHV Acting Registrar Kadar Nawaj Khan said the expulsion was cancelled due to "technical anomalies" and in the view of natural justice to students.
On October 10, a day after they were expelled, the six posted a letter to PM Modi, one of the students said. The students had claimed that the university officials had denied them permission to write to the PM but had not mentioned anything about the code of conduct.
The expulsion had caused widespread resentment in the students' community as well as Opposition parties like the Congress which had complained to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer against university officials.
