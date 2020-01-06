Bengaluru: In an attempt to discourage poor from consuming cheap quality of liquor, the Karnataka excise department is planning to implement subsidy on certain alcohol brands and ensure 'better health' for residents. The government may also extend closing time of bars and restaurants from 11pm to 2am.

H Nagesh, an independent MLA who ditched the Congress-JDS berth to support BJP during mass resignation of lawmakers, has been rewarded with a key portfolio by BS Yediyurappa. He now seems confident to implement his unique ideas in an absolute majority government.

"The government and the department of excise are seriously thinking of implementing subsidy on certain quality of liquors. So that a poor man need not consume cheap alcohol that is more hazardous than a better quality one," Nagesh said during a press conference.

"The government is trying to provide good quality liquor at subsidised price to ensure better health. We will produce liquors which most of the poor drink and sell it at lower price," he added.

Nagesh further said that the government has decided to extend closing time of bars and restaurants to 2am. Existing closure time is 11pm during weekdays and 1 am on weekends. "I and excise department officers have discussed about this with home department and they have agreed upon it. Home department will ensure safety of customers during late night," the minister said.

The department believes that if bars and restaurants are open till 2am, then the government will get more revenue. "We have fixed a target of Rs 20,950 crore revenue generation for the period of January 2019 till March 31, 2020," Nagesh said.

In 2019, the revenue from excise department was Rs 16,187. 95 crore. The then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was the first in Karnataka to extend timing of bars and restaurants till 1 am on weekends in his tenure. Siddaramaiah also promised to introduce this throughout the week to encourage nightlife that may boost the economy.

This is not the first time that Nagesh has come up with a unique idea. Last year he faced Yediyurappa's flak for a bizarre plan.

The excise minister had proposed an idea of providing liquor at home to avoid drunken driving and accidents. "A proposal to issue identity cards to people addicted to liquor and supplying liquor at their doorsteps is under consideration," he had said.

The announcement prompted the CM to call him up and seek an explanation. According to sources, Yediyurappa was left red-faced over the minister's idea and reported dialed Nagesh and said: "Who asked you to propose such ideas and address the press? You can't say whatever you feel like. Keep your ideas to yourself. Karnataka is facing flood situation and your statement will invite fresh controversy."

