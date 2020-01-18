Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Briefs MPs on India's Engagement with Neighbours

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, a member of the committee, said interactions were very meaningful, insightful and intense.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Briefs MPs on India's Engagement with Neighbours
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday assured members of Parliament that India is safeguarding its interests in its neighbourhood amid rising influence of China.

Jaishankar was briefing members of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Animated discussion on the neighbourhood and beyond. Shared our thinking and assessment on contemporary issues," the minister tweeted after the meeting.

Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, a member of the committee, said interactions were very meaningful, insightful and intense.

"Discussions focussed on India's neighbourhood. Details of the deliberations in the Committee are confidential and therefore cannot be disclosed," he tweeted.

Congress leader and former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor described the meeting as "lively" and underlined that various probing questions were asked by Rahul Gandhi.

"Just finished a lively meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs today chaired by S Jaishankar. Rahul Gandhi was in his element and his probing questions elicited candid responses (both must stay off the record alas!) Parliamentary democracy in action," he said on Twitter.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao praised Jaishankar, saying as an "accomplished diplomat and a hugely successful minister", he fielded questions of all members with "immaculate finesse, clarity and vision".

"Thank you @DrSJaishankar for an excellent interaction and replies to all our 'probing' questions," Rao, who was present in the meeting, added.

Sources said the discussions were "very fruitful" and there was "no acrimony". They said the minister explained and put in perspective how the government is engaging with India's neighbours.

On the question of rising influence of China in India's neighbourhood, Jaishankar assured the MPs that India is safeguarding its interests in the region, they said.

Besides Jaishankar, top officials of the Ministry, Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale and his successor Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present in the meeting.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs constitutes Consultative Committees of members of both the Houses of Parliament, which are attached to various ministries.

The main purpose of these committees is to provide a forum for informal discussions between the government and members of Parliament on policies and programmes of the government and the manner of their implementation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram