External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Hosts Lunch for Envoys Completing Their Tenure in India
Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos andAustralian envoy Harinder Sidhu.
File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted a lunch for ambassadors completing their tenure in India and thanked them for their service.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the minister said he also welcomed the recently-arrived heads of mission.
"Hosted a lunch yesterday for Ambassadors completing their tenure in India. Thank them for their service. Welcomed recently arrived Heads of Mission as well. Dean Hans Dannenberg Castellanos was as usual, the inspiration," he tweeted.
Those who were present on the occasion included Dean of Diplomatic Corps Ambassador Hans Dannenberg Castellanos and Australian envoy Harinder Sidhu.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Season 11 Royale Pass All Rewards, Skins, Outfits Leaked
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
- Horrifying Photo Shows Nursery Web Spider Carrying a Goldfish Almost Twice Its Size
- The Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Battle: More Data on Reliance Jio Than Airtel And Vodafone
- Upgrade Your PC to Windows 10 For Free Right Now; No Windows 7 Updates From January 14