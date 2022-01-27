CHANGE LANGUAGE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tests Positive for Covid-19

In a tweet, S Jaishankar said he is tested positive for Covid. (File photo: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)

In a tweet, S Jaishankar said he is tested positive for Covid. (File photo: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter)

Earlier in the day, S Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. ”Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions,” Jaishankar tweeted.

first published:January 27, 2022, 19:54 IST