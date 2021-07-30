Extortion Case Filed Against Param Bir Singh, Six Other Police Officers in Thane

Thane city police on Friday registered another case of alleged extortion against IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and six other police officers. The First Information Report registered at Thane Nagar police station named a total of 28 persons including Singh, retired `encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Devraj, Assistant Commissioner of Police N T Kadam and inspector Rajkumar Kothmire alongwith two more junior-level officers.

The case was registered under IPC sections 324 (assault), 384 (extortion), 392 (robbery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) besides the Arms Act on the complaint filed by Ketan Tanna (54), a builder. Tanna alleged that when Singh was Thane police commissioner between January 2018 to February 2019, the accused extorted Rs 1.25 crore from him by summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him up in serious criminal cases. They also extorted over Rs 3 crore from his friend and alleged bookie Sonu Jalan in the same way, he alleged.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is already probing another complaint of alleged extortion filed by Jalan against Singh. Singh was shunted out from the post of Mumbai police chief in March this year in the aftermath of the discovery of an SUV with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

Singh later accused then home minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption. Two other extortion cases were filed against the IPS officer earlier this month, based on a complaint filed by another builder. Singh is also facing inquiry by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau and a case filed by a police officer from Akola against him under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here