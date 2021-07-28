Extortion Case Filed Against Suspended Chhattisgarh ADGP GP Singh

Days after Chhattisgarh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) G P Singh was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for sedition, a case of extortion was also registered against the suspended IPS officer in Durg, police said on Wednesday. Following the complaint of a businessman, an offence against IPS officer G P Singh was registered with Supela police station in Durg district under sections 388 (Extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life, etc), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a probe is launched, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Dhruv. In his complaint to the police, the businessman alleged that Singh had extorted Rs 20 lakh from him through his associate Ranjeet Saini in 2016 on the threat of fabricating a bogus case, said Dhruv. He said the investigation is at a very initial stage and more details cannot be revealed.

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had registered an FIR against Singh, a 1994-batch IPS officer, under the Prevention of Corruption Act on June 29 after complaints of amassing disproportionate assets were filed against him. Later, the ACB carried searches for three days at 15 locations linked to the IPS officer from July 1 to July 3 and claimed to have discovered movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 10 crore.

Based on the documents recovered during the raids, Raipur police also registered a case on charges of sedition and promoting enmity against Singh, who was suspended on July 5.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here