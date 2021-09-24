Extra Trains But Also Strict Guidelines for REET Candidates Travelling in Rajasthan

The Indian Railways will be operating 9 pairs of unreserved exam special trains for convenient and smooth travel of candidates appearing for the REET exam 2021 to be held on September 26 in Rajasthan. The North Western Railway (NWR) has issued new information and guidelines for the unreserved examination special trains to be operated on REET examination day.

Apart from this, 13 pairs of exam special trains, temporarily increased with 43 additional coaches, will also be operated. The railway administration has urged all the examinees/travellers to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines. The flouters will be punished under the Railways Act.

Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Western Railways, Lt. Shashi Kiran said, “Nine pairs of unreserved examination special trains will be operated for the facility and smooth travel of the candidates. These trains include Jaipur-Sriganganagar- Jaipur, Bikaner-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Bikaner, Jaipur-Bikaner-Jaipur, Jaipur-Bhagat ki Kothi-Jaipur, Jodhpur- Jaisalmer-Jodhpur, Jaisalmer- Sriganganagar-Jaisalmer, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Barmer-Bhagat Ki Kothi, Barmer-Ajmer-Barmer and Jodhpur-Barmer-Jodhpur will be mainly operated.”.

The officer also informed that as per the issued guidelines and directions, the candidates travelling on the trains are advised not to sit on the roof of the trains because most of the railway sections have been electrified and further electrification is underway in many sections. Therefore, the candidates are requested neither to sit on the roof of the train nor to travel by hanging on the doors. The flouters will be punished for the offence under the Railway Act and it can be dangerous for life.

The railways has also decided asto temporarily increase 43 additional coaches in regular train services. The railways will be operating other examination special trains between stations with high congestion/traffic with the coordination of the state government.