English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Extradition Process Against Mehul Choksi has Started in Antigua, Say Govt Officials
The businessman, who left India last year, is wanted by the CBI and the ED, which are probing the PNB fraud case, the biggest banking scam in the country.
File photo of Mehul Choksi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The extradition process against absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has begun in Antigua, official sources said on Wednesday.
They said Indian investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have sent across documents to authorities in that country to peruse and send back Choksi to India, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi and others.
Nirav Modi was arrested by the London police on Tuesday as part of a similar extradition request India sent against him to the United Kingdom authorities.
The extradition process against Choksi is on and we are hopeful of a positive response from the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda, they said.
The legal processes are on and the probe agencies are looking forward to the next intimation by the authorities of that country, they added.
Choksi took Antiguan citizenship last year after he surrendered his Indian passport.
In August last year, India handed over Antigua a request for Choksi's extradition.
The businessman, who left India last year, is wanted by the CBI and the ED, which are probing the PNB fraud case, the biggest banking scam in the country.
They said Indian investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have sent across documents to authorities in that country to peruse and send back Choksi to India, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi and others.
Nirav Modi was arrested by the London police on Tuesday as part of a similar extradition request India sent against him to the United Kingdom authorities.
The extradition process against Choksi is on and we are hopeful of a positive response from the authorities of Antigua and Barbuda, they said.
The legal processes are on and the probe agencies are looking forward to the next intimation by the authorities of that country, they added.
Choksi took Antiguan citizenship last year after he surrendered his Indian passport.
In August last year, India handed over Antigua a request for Choksi's extradition.
The businessman, who left India last year, is wanted by the CBI and the ED, which are probing the PNB fraud case, the biggest banking scam in the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Delhi Crime': Director Richie Mehta Unfurls the Unknown Side of Nirbhaya Case
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Perform Most Romantic Dance at an Event And Fans Are Swooning Over
- 'Apna Paisa Aayega': Nirav Modi's Arrest in London Brings Cheer on Social Media
- College Asks Students to Not Gatecrash Weddings, Twitter Defends It as 'Ancient Tradition'
- Call of Duty Mobile to Launch in Coming Months, Could be a Potential Threat to PUBG Mobile: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results