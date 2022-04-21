'Extraordinary Man': At Gujarat's Gandhi Ashram, Boris Johnson's Picture-Perfect 'Charkha' Pose

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in India on a two-day visit, was seen trying his hand at the iconic charkha, or the spinning wheel, at Mahatma Gandhi’s Ashram in Gujarat’s Sabarmati on Thursday.

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday morning to start his India visit and received a grand welcome along the route from the airport to a hotel in the city. The British Prime Minister was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music at the airport and along the road as his convoy headed for the hotel.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson visits Sabarmati Ashram, tries his hands on 'charkha' pic.twitter.com/6RTCpyce3k — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

At the Ashram, the prime minister also left behind a message in the visitors’ book, which read: “It is an immense privilege to come to the Ashram of this extraordinary man, and to understand how he mobilised such simple principles of truth and non-violence to change the world for the better.”

During his day-long stay in Gujarat, the British Prime Minister is scheduled to have a closed-door meeting with prominent business leaders from the state, sources said.



After that, he will head for a manufacturing facility of JCB, a British construction equipment firm, near Halol in Panchmahal district.

The British PM will then visit the campus of under-construction Gujarat Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar as the varsity is coming up in cooperation with the UK’s University of Edinburgh, a Gujarat government release said.

The British PM would visit the famous Akshardham temple of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar before winding up his Gujarat visit and leaving for New Delhi where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

