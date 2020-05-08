‘Extremely Anguished’: PM Condoles Death of 16 Migrant Workers in Maharashtra Train Accident

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. He said all possible assistance is being provided.

At least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

The labourers, officials said, all worked at an iron factory in Jalna and were headed back to Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil told News18 that the workers were walking from Jalna to Bhuvasal, a distance of nearly 170km, to catch a train to return home. They had stopped near the track to take rest after covering a distance of around 45 km.

The Railways said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section," the ministry said.