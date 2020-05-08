INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

‘Extremely Anguished’: PM Condoles Death of 16 Migrant Workers in Maharashtra Train Accident

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB/PTI Photo)

At least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:06 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 16 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. He said all possible assistance is being provided.

At least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

The labourers, officials said, all worked at an iron factory in Jalna and were headed back to Madhya Pradesh amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Aurangabad SP Mokshada Patil told News18 that the workers were walking from Jalna to Bhuvasal, a distance of nearly 170km, to catch a train to return home. They had stopped near the track to take rest after covering a distance of around 45 km.

The Railways said it has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section," the ministry said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading