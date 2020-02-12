'Extremely Delighted' PM Modi Promises 'Memorable Welcome' for Trump on Feb 24

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be in India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism.

"Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," he said.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship. "India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests," the prime minister said.

Trump, during his India visit, would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium with PM Modi, sources said.

During his visit to Modi's home state Gujarat, Trump along with the Indian prime minister would participate in a grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, they said.

The US president would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi stay there.

Trump and Modi would later inaugurate the newly constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in the city's Motera area and address a gathering, likely to be attended by over one lakh people, the sources said.

The mega event at the stadium will be similar to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in the US last year, they said.

Modi and Trump shared the stage at the "Howdy Modi!" gala event in Houston in September last year and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

