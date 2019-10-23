Extremely Heavy Rain Predicted in Coastal Maharashtra and Karnataka on Friday, Goa Issues Red Alert
The Meteorological department's Mumbai Centre issued the advisory for Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka after the signs of intensification of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.
Representative image.
Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday put out a red alert, forecasting 'extremely heavy rainfall' over the coastal Konkan and Goa as well as coastal Karnataka for Friday.
Precipitation of 204.5 mm or more within 24 hours is considered as extremely heavy rainfall.
The Met department's Mumbai Centre issued the advisory for Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka after the signs of intensification of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea.
The IMD Goa, meanwhile, has issued a red alert for Thursday.
"A cyclonic circulation has already brought rains into central parts of Maharashtra including Marathwada region as well as in western Maharashtra and Konkan in last some days.
The situation is escalating further as it would concentrate into a `depression' during next 24 hours in the Arabian Sea," said an official of IMD, Mumbai.
"A red alert, which means the area would receive extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts in Konkan region of Maharashtra. Other areas would receive comparatively less intense showers on Thursday and Friday," he said.
An official of the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Cell said they had alerted district disaster management bodies of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, asking them to undertake necessary steps to face heavy downpour.
In Goa, the local IMD centre issued a red alert for Thursday.
In a press statement issued on Wednesday, IMD Goa advised people to stay indoors and asked fishermen not to venture into the sea due to rough weather conditions.
