Eye on Assembly Polls, Political Parties in Punjab Turn Towards Dalits for Votes

With the farmers’ agitation throwing up uncertain poll dynamics, political parties in Punjab are now eyeing other significant voter segments ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few months.

Dalits constitute 31.9 per cent of the total population in Punjab, a reason why parties are now trying to court the community to gain political advantage.

On the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on Wednesday, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Jalandhar that, if voted to power, they would not only build an Ambedkar University in the Doaba region but would also contemplate a deputy chief minister from the community.

The ruling Congress on its part too does not want to be left behind and as part of the party restructuring, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh too is planning to propose a Dalit face for the party president’s post.

The BJP has also promised a Dalit leader for the chief ministerial post while criticising the ruling Congress for exploiting Dalits for political benefits. Senior party leader Tarun Chugh claimed that the Congress and SAD were allegedly trying to “mislead” the Dalits by “alluring them with false promises” of giving the deputy CM’s post.

One of the principal opposition parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has flayed these parties for exploiting caste for political benefits. Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheena commented that these parties, when in power, never bothered to work for the downtrodden. ”These are fake election promises that the parties are making, they are bothered about power and not upliftment, ” said Cheema.

The continuing farmer’s agitation in the state has shaken the political dynamics with political parties adopting a wait and watch policy depending on which political party the farmer leaders would eventually support. “Till the time the leaders take a call on which party to support, parties have to look for alternatives which are politically significant,’’ commented a leader.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here