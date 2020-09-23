Eye on Bollywood Drug Cartel, Govt Empowers NIA to Seize Narcotics During Probe

Amidst demands for an NIA probe in the alleged Bollywood drug cartel, the government has empowered NIA to seize narcotics during its probe in cases under NDPS act.

A notification issued by Ministry of Finance says, "In exercise of the power conferred by sub section (1) of section 53 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 , the central government, after consultation with the state Government, hereby invests the officers of and above the rank of inspectors in the NIA constituted under NIA Act 2008 to exercise the power and perform duties specified in sub section (1) of that section, within the area of their jurisdiction."

NIA officials told News18 that the proposal to empower NIA in narco-related cases has been pending long before the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It’s a notification to empower NIA officers to seize narcotics in the cases under investigation with NIA and take appropriate action as per law. The NIA has been investigating several cases of narco-terrorism. But NIA officers did not have the power to seize narcotics in case they find any during searches in the houses of the accused/suspect. To remove this difficulty, this notification has been issued," an NIA officer said.

The officer added that especially in the context of narco-terrorism related cases from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, this notification was needed.