Eye on By-Polls, Bengal BJP Supports Mamata’s ‘Lakshmi Bhandar’ Scheme

In preparations for the upcoming municipal elections, Bengal BJP has instructed its leaders to implement and follow the ‘Laskhmi Bhandar’ project started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sunita Jhawar, who is a councilor of Ward No. 42 of Kolkata municipality, has started implementing the project in her ward. She said, “The project will be implemented for three days—September 18, 31 and 11. It’s an important project for the financial empowerment of women. I have already got the go-ahead for it after the circular issued from the borough.”

Speaking on the project, State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “We are not like Mamata Banerjee, we are strictly above all petty politics regarding development of poor people. At every administrative level, people’s representatives have been instructed to implement the state government projects.”

Recently, the Centre and state governments have been involved in a tug-of-war regarding various central schemes such as Ayush and Kisan Nidhi. Keeping this in mind, this latest move of supporting Mamata Banerjee’s Lakshmi Bhandar may seem like a plan for the by-polls.

At present, there are a total of five BJP councilors in Kolkata municipality, in wards 6, 7, 22, 23 and 42. Despite Sunita’s initiative, it would appear that the rest of the BJP councilors are still in the dark about it. BJP councilors and former deputy mayors Meena Devi Purohit and Vijay Ojha told the press that they had not received any instructions from their boroughs.

