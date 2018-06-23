Eye on Polls, Amit Shah Makes First Visit to Jammu After Split With PDP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Saturday to address a rally to mark the “historic martyrdom anniversary” of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, days after his party withdrew support from the PDP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir.Shah, who is on a day-long trip, was accorded a rousing reception, with the party’s youth wing taking out a bike rally from the airport to the state guest house.His public address will be significant as he is expected to touch on the evolving political situation in the state following the party’s withdrawal of support from the Mehbooba Mufti government on Tuesday.The state is now under governor’s rule.Shah was accompanied by state party president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders.On June 20, Raina had said Shah will pay homage to Mookherjee on his martyrdom day and would also check preparedness of the party’s state unit for the upcoming parliamentary election. The BJP observes June 23 as Mookerjee’s ‘Balidan Diwas’.Shah will chair the party’s election committee meeting to discuss the issues for the next poll. He will also hold meetings with digital media and social media volunteers, and participate in other organisational events.The strategy of the party for next year’s Lok Sabha elections is part of the discussions, a BJP leader said.