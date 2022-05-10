Eye on Scaling Ayushman Bharat, Union Health Minister to Meet Pvt Hospital Bigwigs on May 12

To boost participation of private hospitals in Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to meet top leaders of private hospital industry on May 12, News18.com has learnt.

Ayushman Bharat, touted as world’s largest health insurance scheme, is formally known as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The scheme was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2018 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with an aim to provide quality healthcare to the most vulnerable sections of society.

The meeting is being organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) – an implementing agency of the country’s flagship health insurance scheme.

“The objective is to understand the concerns and challenges faced by private players in adopting the scheme. The slow participation of private players remains a concern,” a top government official told News18.com.

The government data shows that so far around 12,000 private hospitals and more than 15,000 public hospitals are on board.

“Participation of more private players will end up helping the large base of around 50 crore beneficiaries of the scheme,” he said, adding, “The government is very keen to get a majority of private hospitals on board. After taking inputs from industry leaders, the new set of policy measures will be launched."

The lobby of private hospitals, Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI), confirmed that around 25 leaders from the industry are likely to attend the meeting.

“The bigwigs of the industry, including Dr Devi Shetty (Narayana Health), Dr Vikram Shah, Dr Naresh Trehan (Medanta) and Dr Sangita Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), among others, are likely to join,” AHPI Director-General Girdhar J Gyani said.

The AHPI is a body that represents 2,500 super-specialty and 8,000 smaller hospitals across India.

Hospital admissions of 3.23 crore have been made till date and claim amount of Rs 36,500 crore has been disbursed, with around 18 crore e-cards generated.

