Lucknow: The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been raging on in Aligarh’s Shahjamal Eidgah, despite police filing several FIRs against the protesters.

On Monday, the cops issued notices to 153 people, asking them to sign a bond with a warning that if any kind of violence erupts near the protest site, the protesters will have to face legal action.

“Notices have been issued to 153 people under sections 107/116 of CrPC to sign a bond in order to ensure that nothing untoward happens during the protests. People who are holding protests and those who are helping them have been issued notices,” said Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh.

Three FIRs have been lodged against the anti-CAA protesters in Aligarh under sections 145, 147, 188 and 341. The first FIR was lodged on January 24 against four identified and 150 to 200 unidentified people. The second FIR was registered against eight identified people and 250 to 300 unidentified people on January 30.

The third FIR was lodged on January 31. “No arrests have been made in this regard yet as the amount of sentence in charges slapped on the protesters are under seven years. However, chargesheet will be filed soon in this regard,” Kulhary said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the protest site and metal detectors have been installed. The move comes after the recent firing incident reports at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Heavy police force has also been deployed to avoid any unwanted situation.

On Monday evening, former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi was booked by the Lucknow Police for participating in protests and holding a candlelight march against the amended citizenship law and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). An FIR was registered against Qureshi and others at the Gomti Nagar Police station under Sections 145 and 188.

The FIR names nine people - Qureshi, Jaleel, Mahfooz, Salman Mansoori, Wali Mohammad, Rahnuma Khan, Priyanka Mishra, Sunil Lodhi and an unidentified person. They have been accused of taking out a candlelight march between Digdiga Chauraha and Fun Mall in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. On being asked to stop, the crowd started chanting anti-CAA/NRC slogans, the FIR states.

