1-MIN READ

Face Masks, Social Distancing Part of Centre's List of National Directives For Management of Covid-19

Indians stands in marked positions to observe social distancing as they wait to buy tickets at Sabarmati Railway station. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

The directives say spitting in public and work places shall be punishable with fine. Social distancing is to be followed by all people at all public places and during transport.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
Under the new guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the national lockdown imposed on March 25 will be eased in phases and workplaces will have additional measures to ensure curbing of Covid-19.

The home ministry said that all activities that were prohibited earlier will be opened up in areas outside containment zones in a phased manner, with a caveat that that they should follow standard operating procedures prescribed by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Centre released a list of national directives that will remain in force at all public places during the period. Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public and work places. Spitting in public and work places shall be punishable with fine.

Social distancing is to be followed by all people at all public places and during transport. Marriage related gatherings to ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests to be allowed will be 50. Funeral/last rites related gatherings to ensure social distancing and the maximum number of guests to be allowed will be 20.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places will not be allowed.


