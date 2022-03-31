Face of Gurjar Reservation Movement Col Kirori Singh Bainsla Passes Away After Long Illness

Col Kirori Singh Bainsla, convener of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, died on Thursday at a private hospital in here. He was 81.

His last rites will be performed at Mudia near his native village Hindaun.

He is survived by a daughter and three sons.

One of his sons, Vijay Bainsla, is also a retired colonel, while daughter Sunita Bainsla is an IRS officer.

Col Bainsla had been ill for a long time.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 last year after which he suffered from many post-Covid challenges.

Col Bainsla took the command of the reservation movement since 2004 demanding separate reservation for the Gurjar community.

He had become the face of the reservation movement by protesting on the railway tracks.

