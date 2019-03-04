English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Face-off Between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Police Over Probe on Massive Data Breach
A probe by the Telangana state police has found that Hyderabad-based IT Grids Private Limited, which has developed Seva Mitra app for Telugu Desam Party, was directly involved in the data breach.
Image for representation (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: An investigation into the massive breach of Andhra Pradesh Welfare Schemes Beneficiaries has gone ugly with the Telangana State police and Andhra Pradesh police in the middle of a face-off.
A probe by the Telangana state police has found that Hyderabad-based IT Grids Private Limited, which has developed Seva Mitra app for Telugu Desam Party, was directly involved in the data breach.
The Cyberabad police have started an investigation on the complaint.
Following a complaint by a data analyst Lokeshwar Reddy — that IT Grids officials have stolen the data of about 3.5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh who are the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes — Cyberabad police reportedly seized laptops, hard disks and some other material during the searches conducted at IT Grids office.
According to Cyberabad police, they have information on the data breach and about those involved in the case.
In another move, a police team from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reached Hyderabad to arrest Reddy. Mild tension prevailed when the team reached his residence in Kukatpally. His complaint against IT Grid, which has developed TDP’s Seva Mitra app, had triggered Andhra cops to take action against him.
Reports said that the local police and some YSR Congress leaders resisted the Andhra Police team's attempts to arrest the complainant.
After the incident, Telangana police had strongly objected AP Police's involvement in the probe.
Cyberbad Police Commissioner Sajjanar said, “Andhra Pradesh police intentionally intervened in the data breach investigation and said that a case has already been filed against AP Police in KPHB police station for threatening the complainant”.
“No one has the right to explore sensitive and personal data like Aadhaar and other information. We will take this issue to CEC and UIDAI Authorities and also ask Amazon authorities to give more details on the data stored in their web servers,” the police officer said.
The Cyberabad police is now in search of Ashok Dakavarapu, CEO of IT GRIDS India, who is absconding and facing allegations of illegal data breaching.
According to them, he is in Vijayawada or Guntur and is hopeful of taking him to custody.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad cyber crime police have already detained four employees from IT Grids firm, which is directly involved in data breach issue.
