Face Recognition Tool Helps Reunite Mentally Unsound Boy with Family

A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy from Madhya Pradesh was reunited with his family after about eight months with the help of Face Recognition Technology, police said here Saturday.The boy had left his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in June, 2018.He was traced at a Government Ashram in Bangalore on December 25 last year, a police release said.He was subsequently reunited with his family with the help of the Darpan Face Recognition Tool developed by Telangana police, it said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.