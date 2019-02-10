English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Face Recognition Tool Helps Reunite Mentally Unsound Boy with Family
The boy had left his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in June, 2018. He was traced at a Government Ashram in Bangalore on December 25 last year.
Representative Image (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Hyderabad: A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy from Madhya Pradesh was reunited with his family after about eight months with the help of Face Recognition Technology, police said here Saturday.
The boy had left his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in June, 2018.
He was traced at a Government Ashram in Bangalore on December 25 last year, a police release said.
He was subsequently reunited with his family with the help of the Darpan Face Recognition Tool developed by Telangana police, it said.
