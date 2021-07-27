Facebook Account of Bengal Govt’s Security Director 'Cloned’, Hacker Tries to Extract Money from People

Kolkata: Vivek Sahay, director of security in the West Bengal government, on Monday said that his Facebook account was ‘cloned’ and the hacker was duping people for money.

Sahay made the revelation through a social media post and said he has alerted the Cyber Crime Cell of the Kolkata Police. “Someone has cloned my account and has been asking for money from the number below. Please be careful as per advice given by cyber people,” he wrote.

Sahay said the cyber experts told him that the cloning of his Facebook account has nothing to do with his password or his profile. “This guy (hacker) has created a spoofed messenger box. Such gangs operate mainly from Ghaziabad/Patna. We will work it out. Only request is to alert all people in your friend list. No one should end up paying something,” they said.

The IPS officer has now changed his profile picture on Facebook and warned people to not accept any request coming in his name from the social media account with a different profile picture (which does not match with the profile picture of his Facebook account).

Sahay had made headlines in March after the Election Commission suspended him from the post of acting director of security for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after lapses that led to Banerjee’s leg injury in Nandigram on March 10.

