English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Facebook Argument Takes Ugly Turn, Man Shot at in Punjab's Gurdaspur
Bajwa, who is reported to be close to Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, also alleged that he had received a threat on Facebook prior to the incident.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Chandigarh: A block level Congress worker, Onkar Singh Bajwa, was shot at by unknown gunmen at his residence in Gurdaspur on Sunday. The police are suspecting the attack to be linked to a spat that Bajwa had with gangster Harry Majithia on a Facebook post.
According to Bajwa, two men with their faces covered knocked at his door on Sunday morning.
“As soon as I opened the door, one of the men fired four bullets on me which hit my leg,” he said . He was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur where his condition is said to be stable.
Bajwa, who is reported to be close to Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, also alleged that he had received a threat on Facebook prior to the incident.
Earlier, gangster Majithia in a Facebook post had accused a police official of drug peddling. It had received many comments including that of Onkar Singh Bajwa. The thread turned ugly as the two exchanged expletives and Majithia threatened to shoot Bajwa.
As of now, Onkar Singh Bajwa has deleted his comments on Facebook.
The police have registered a case against unknown persons while the whereabouts of Majithia are being traced.
Also Watch
According to Bajwa, two men with their faces covered knocked at his door on Sunday morning.
“As soon as I opened the door, one of the men fired four bullets on me which hit my leg,” he said . He was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur where his condition is said to be stable.
Bajwa, who is reported to be close to Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, also alleged that he had received a threat on Facebook prior to the incident.
Earlier, gangster Majithia in a Facebook post had accused a police official of drug peddling. It had received many comments including that of Onkar Singh Bajwa. The thread turned ugly as the two exchanged expletives and Majithia threatened to shoot Bajwa.
As of now, Onkar Singh Bajwa has deleted his comments on Facebook.
The police have registered a case against unknown persons while the whereabouts of Majithia are being traced.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Creates History, Breaks Baahubali 2 Record to Become Highest Single Day Grosser
- World UFO Day 2018: Exploring The 'Roswell Incident' And The Possibility of Alien Life
- Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic, Recalls 'Years of Love' As He Shares Frame with SRK and Kajol; See Pic
- Avengers: Infinity War 2 Title Released by Accident. And It's Perfect
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"