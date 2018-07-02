Facebook Argument Takes Ugly Turn, Man Shot at in Punjab's Gurdaspur

A block level Congress worker, Onkar Singh Bajwa, was shot at by unknown gunmen at his residence in Gurdaspur on Sunday. The police are suspecting the attack to be linked to a spat that Bajwa had with gangster Harry Majithia on a Facebook post.According to Bajwa, two men with their faces covered knocked at his door on Sunday morning.“As soon as I opened the door, one of the men fired four bullets on me which hit my leg,” he said . He was immediately admitted to the Civil Hospital in Gurdaspur where his condition is said to be stable.Bajwa, who is reported to be close to Gurdaspur MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, also alleged that he had received a threat on Facebook prior to the incident.Earlier, gangster Majithia in a Facebook post had accused a police official of drug peddling. It had received many comments including that of Onkar Singh Bajwa. The thread turned ugly as the two exchanged expletives and Majithia threatened to shoot Bajwa.As of now, Onkar Singh Bajwa has deleted his comments on Facebook.The police have registered a case against unknown persons while the whereabouts of Majithia are being traced.