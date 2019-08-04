Facebook Down Reports Surface Across the World, India Partially Hit

New Delhi: Majority of reports regarding Facebook servers being down for maintenance appear to be originating from Europe and USA, while Indian users were affected partially.

Facebook servers appear to be "down for maintenance" yet again, sparking off yet another outrage fest through reports on Google, and as always, on rival micro-blogging platform Twitter.

According to several tweets shared by users across the world, an attempt to login to Facebook is showing what is being referred to as "error code 2". While it is not quite clear what the issue is, some users on Twitter have stated that the error message being received states that the social media platform is down for maintenance at the moment.

From what News18 has learned through various internet reports, and website status forum Down Detector, the issue has majorly affected pockets of Europe, North America and South-East Asia. As of now, Facebook's India servers appear to be working, although some Indian users have reported on Twitter that the photo uploading feature on Facebook is down at the moment. Even in the preceding hours, there have been tweets by Indian users from Delhi and surrounding regions, stating that the service was down for a while. As of publishing, we could still access our own Facebook accounts, as well as upload and post photos.

Alongside setting off a barrage of memes on Twitter, users have started complaining regarding the rather frequent downtime that Facebook and its services such as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp have been going through of late. A recent outage lasted for multiple hours and caused a healthy spike in activity on Twitter, which is pretty much the situation every time that Facebook faces downtime.

While Facebook's Indian users should still be able to access the service, there might be isolated incidents of difficulty to access the social media platform in India as well. Unlike the previous outage, though, Instagram and WhatsApp remain active so far, and there have been no reports of their server failures, at least for now. The story will be updated as and when Facebook releases a statement regarding the same.

