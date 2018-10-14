English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Facebook Friend' Kidnaps Gujarat Man After Calling Him to Park, Asks Family To Shell Out 12 Lakh
The four accomplices of Nitu Rawal arrived at the park and claimed to be her brothers. They then kidnapped victim Suresh Chhabriya and asked him to marry the woman.
Rajkot (Gujarat): Five people, including a woman, were arrested by Rajkot police in Gujarat on Sunday for allegedly kidnapping a man for ransom after luring him into a trap using social media.
Nitu Rawal, one of the accused, allegedly befriended the victim Suresh Chhabriya three days ago, said an officer from Pradyumnnagar police station. “She sent him a friend request on Facebook using a fake account. They started chatting and decided to meet in a garden on Sunday," the officer said.
"When Chhabriya went to meet her, four men arrived on the spot and beat him up claiming that they were her brothers," the official said. The accused then allegedly took Chhabriya to an isolated place in the city where they asked him to marry the woman. They also called up the victim's family and allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh ‘for marriage’.
After the family approached police, police decided to set a trap and asked the family to offer the kidnappers Rs 40,000 as the first instalment. When the accused arrived to collect the money, they were arrested and Chhabriya was rescued.
Apart from Rawal, the other accused were identified as Shanu, Afzal, Asif and Harkishan Singh. All of them were booked under IPC sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 384 (extortion).
